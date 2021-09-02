Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

While on a trip with my family to Joshua Tree National Park, we spent a chilly November day hiking through the park. By the end of the day, we were all tired and ready to head back to camp. I somehow convinced everyone to stay for sunset. As the sun started to dip below the horizon, after a lackluster sunset, I felt guilty for keeping everyone out. When I turned to head back to the truck, the sky behind me started to glow red. Vibrant colors filled the sky ranging from yellow to red. The whole landscape looked like it was on fire. We all agreed, the sunset did not disappoint.

