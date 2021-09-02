Huangshan Mountains, China

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The Huangshan Mountains in China are famous for their steep granite ridges, bonsai-like trees, and cloud formations. My wife and I visited these mountains mostly because I have long admired traditional Chinese landscape paintings, which often used layers of landscape such as mountain ridges to help achieve the illusion of three-dimensional depth. Many of these landscape paintings were inspired by the Huangshan Mountains.

My wife and I hiked steep trails in these mountains for three days. While we were there, the lighting and cloud formations were constantly changing around the ridges as well as above and below the mountains. One afternoon while climbing up a steep trail cut into the side of a cliff, I paused to take some photos of clouds and mist flowing around this ridge on the other side a narrow, deep valley. Because the sky was cloudy, the lighting in this scene was quite flat. In processing this image I increased the contrast between the ridges and clouds just above to accentuate the layers of ridges and clouds, much as in traditional Chinese landscape paintings.

