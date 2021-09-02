    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Dramatic Mountain Clouds, Styria, Austria
    By Philipp Jakesch

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    A few weeks ago, just around the perseid meteorite shower, my wife and I decided to view this spectacular happening from a special spot. We were hiking up a mountain in the heart of styria, Austria with a lot of gear for shooting sunset and the night skies. We walked up about 1000 meters on the 8 km long trail and reached our goal just before the light really hit. The clouds were pretty dense on the top but there was a window right where the sun was setting, so the beautiful light could be reflected at late sunset. Totally worth carrying the 20+ kg Backpack and all the gear.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $100
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    summer offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    SUMMER30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®