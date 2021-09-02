Dramatic Mountain Clouds, Styria, Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

A few weeks ago, just around the perseid meteorite shower, my wife and I decided to view this spectacular happening from a special spot. We were hiking up a mountain in the heart of styria, Austria with a lot of gear for shooting sunset and the night skies. We walked up about 1000 meters on the 8 km long trail and reached our goal just before the light really hit. The clouds were pretty dense on the top but there was a window right where the sun was setting, so the beautiful light could be reflected at late sunset. Totally worth carrying the 20+ kg Backpack and all the gear.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $100

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now