Ostfriesland, Lower Saxony, Germany

It was a windy and rainy day at the end of August in Ostfriesland. Ostfriesland is a part of Lower Saxony in the northwest of Germany, and Lower Saxony is a German federal land.

A fisher boat (shrimper) was on the way from its home port, Ditzum, to the North Sea. Ditzum is a little harbour for shrimpers on the left side of the river Ems. When the shrimpers come back, it is possible to buy fresh shrimp directly from the boat.

For a little moment, the sun shone through the clouds, and I had the chance to capture this photograph.

