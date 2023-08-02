Swiftcurrent Lake, Glacier National Park, USA

This image was taken in Glacier National Park near the Many Glacier Hotel in East Glacier, on Swiftcurrent Lake. It was morning, and the lake was calm at first but started to get choppy, so I decided to use a slow shutter speed.

I was born in Montana but have lived in Texas since I was a baby, except for five years. I spent most summers growing up and adulthood in the woods, trails, and lakes of Montana near Glacier Park. My Grandmother lived in Bigfork.

Since my husband's death 2 years ago, I have tried to make it to Montana in the summer, and it is the place that heals my soul. The mountains and all that accompany them have always filled me with awe. I love my time here and always am refreshed by the beauty.

