New Prague, Minnesota, USA

I grew up on a dairy farm about an hour away from where I now live in St. Paul, Minnesota. My family's farm is located in an area of Minnesota that is part of the Minnesota River Valley National Scenic Byway. Over 10,000 years ago, the valley was carved out by glaciers. Located within the valley is the Minnesota River which is the longest tributary in Minnesota that enters into the Mississippi River.

The Minnesota River was a major route for fur traders and was known to explorers as far back as the late 1600s. The Dakota people had named the river Minnesota which means "sky-like water." When the government formed a new territory that would include the river valley and the surrounding land they called it Minnesota Territory after the river. On May 11,1858 Minnesota became the 32nd state of the United States.

The Minnesota River Valley is one of my favorite areas to drive around and take photos. The glaciers have created a beautiful landscape with lakes, valleys and rolling hills. The area is beautiful every season of the year. Each season has unique landscapes to offer. One of my favorite seasons is winter. When I am in the valley, it is not uncommon to wake up to hoar frost on the trees.

In this photo, the hoar frost covered the landscape and actually created a challenge to find some contrast for my photo. I was happy when I saw the plowed field that was not completely covered in snow. The field was the perfect contrast to the white of the frost and snow.

