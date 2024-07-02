Vestrahorn, Iceland

During a photo trip to Iceland, I went to Fjorur Beach to photograph Vestrahorn.

I think the Icelandic slogan is: if the weather doesn't suit you, you have to wait 5 minutes.

And indeed, I find it quite true, because that day, it was so windy that the weather and the clouds changed very quickly and suddenly this ray of light appeared in the middle of the ocean.

