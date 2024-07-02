Laconer Tree, Washington State, USA

On a return trip from Arizona, my wife and I stopped in Laconer to photograph tulips during the spring season. That year, the tulips were about two weeks late. Although the tulips were late, the daffodils were in full bloom.

As we drove around the archers of daffodils looking for something to photograph, I spotted a large tree in an adjoining field. I was able to drive right up to this tree and park the car right beside it. For the best composition, I decided to use my Canon10-22 lens on my Canon 70D.

I stood about eight feet in front of this tree, with the field of daffodils looking like a carpet of yellow stretching out as far as I could see. I am very pleased with the results.

