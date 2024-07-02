Bryce Canyon Lone Tree, Utah, USA

Utah's Bryce Canyon is typically depicted at sunrise with rays of light touching the tops of hundreds of spires. After dutifully making several images with the rising sun, I searched for more interesting and evocative details. Shortly after sunrise, the sunlight reflecting off the sheer canyon walls created a momentary glow.

I was drawn by the compositional lines of the rock formations across the image. A small tree growing on an improbably ledge provided a compositional focal point. I was surprised at how vigorous it appeared despite growing on this small, dry ledge of rocks.

