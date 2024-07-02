    Search
    Bryce Canyon Lone Tree, Utah, USA

    By Olivier_Carduner
    Utah's Bryce Canyon is typically depicted at sunrise with rays of light touching the tops of hundreds of spires. After dutifully making several images with the rising sun, I searched for more interesting and evocative details. Shortly after sunrise, the sunlight reflecting off the sheer canyon walls created a momentary glow.

    I was drawn by the compositional lines of the rock formations across the image. A small tree growing on an improbably ledge provided a compositional focal point. I was surprised at how vigorous it appeared despite growing on this small, dry ledge of rocks.


