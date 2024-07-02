A Sence Of Calm, Loch Ard, Scotland

We'd travelled to Loch Ard near Loch Lomond in Scotland in the hope of capturing some autumn colour. The following morning, we arrived at our chosen location well before dawn, but we were surprised to see a large party of other photographers also waiting for the dawn.

As it turned out, we were greeted by a lovely soft mist hanging over the loch rather than the blazing sunrise the other were hoping for. Fortunately, these conditions suited us down to the ground, so we worked with the conditions to produce a whole portfolio of very subtle, minimal images.

