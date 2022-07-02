Kemah, Galveston County, Texas, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This particular morning was my birthday, and after many months of working long hours in the hospital nursing patients, I decided my first day off in a long time and the best birthday present I could allow myself was to take some images by the sea. The night before I mapped out where I wanted to go and at 4:00am set out to the Galveston shore south of Houston Texas.

It was dark and hard to see but luckily I wasn't alone my Daughter accompanied me as she or one of my Sons do when they realize their Mother is off to some adventure which often took place in a remote or secluded location. As the blue hour came upon us, I took many images quickly and methodically, using my tripod for stability, while my daughter took some behind the scene shots and video of me as she often does while I'm lost in my world.

I was so excited and as quickly as it started it was over, blue hour came and went and daylight reared its head along with the visibility of ships and fishing boats coming into scene., so we packet it up. Heading back I couldn't wait to sit in front of my computer and sea what I could come up with, truthfully, I could have left them as I shot them and they would have been worthy, but I really wanted to make them more of an art piece and distinctive, I like open spaces, and minimalism, I same to be always attracted to the positive and negative and while many of my images are often dark, with these I wanted to set a mood of calmness, as if by looking at them one desired to be there.

