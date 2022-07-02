Grand Canyon South Rim, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was walking along Rim Trail in the Mather Point area which offers many scenic views of the canyon. At this spot I noticed the Moon had just risen, long shadows of the soon to be setting sun were extending up the canyon and the late afternoon sunlight was setting all the high points in the canyon aglow with warm light. Zoroaster and Brama Temples are seen just right of center on the horizon. At this location Juniper trees at the top of the rim provided nice foreground so I sat my camera rig up and shoot this as a focus stacked wall mural panorama.

This is a focus stacked image shot using the Canon R5's focus bracketed function. It is made up of 878 Focus Bracketed images processed using Helicon Focus 8 to yield 114 individual Focus Stacked images, 6 rows x 19 columns 30% overlap in portrait orientation.

I preprocessed the original RAW files using Adobe Camera RAW and saved them as tiff files. I then imported them into Helicon Focus 8 using its batch processing function and split the stack on time intervals of greater than 1 second into individual sets. After I got all the individual focus stacks done, I then used PTGui to stitch the images into the final image saving it as a Photoshop Large Format PSB file. I did the final post processing using Photoshop.

The original image is: 2.278 Gaga-pixels, 32,282 x 70,569 pixels, 107" x 235" 300 PPI un-cropped image size

