Langlois, Oregon, USA

We had a rare snowstorm on the Southern Oregon coast in February 2023. I spent the morning hiking to the Ocean, bundled up with my equipment. The scene of snow on the coastline cliffs was beautiful. However, the real story was the soft light breaking over the Pacific. The white-cream waves were full and heavy; they glowed and contrasted with a deep grey sky overhead. I could imagine a mystical battle of light and dark as the scene unfolded before me.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now