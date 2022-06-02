Tekapo, South Island, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Because of COVID=190 my planned photography trip to South America was cancelled, I decided to take a holiday in the South Island of New Zealand. It was my second night at Lake Tekapo, a small beautiful alpine lake, and I wanted to capture images of the lupins which only flower for a short time each year. The colour in the sky became a beautiful pastel pink and as I realised that a full moon was rising over the mountains. I quickly changed my lens, set up my tripod and took a series of the moon rising. I still haven't managed to get to South America, but that night I didn't care. I was so thankful I had been able to watch and capture such a lovely image.

