Door County, Lake Michigan, Wisconsin, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Lake Michigan is different every day which is why, I am in Door County, I get up every morning for the sunrise. I am never disappointed when the sun makes it's appearance over the horizon. The clouds, the waves, the wind vary every day. Some mornings there can be white capped waves and the next morning it can be completely calm. Approximately 10 years ago, the lake water was at historic lows. As a photographer, it was great. The rocks that are usually covered by water, could be seen. I could walk on the rocks further than ever before into the lake.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now