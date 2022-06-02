Almograve Beach, Alentejo, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photo was made about 2 years ago in Almograve beach, in the southwest coast of Alentejo, Portugal. I remember it well because it coincided with the end of the first Covid-19 lockdown, and I seized the opportunity to visit this area.

I have a small house nearby, which I use as a sort of base from where to visit the entire region, which in my opinion is one of the most beautiful in the country. Thus, one very early morning, as the sun was about to rise, I set up my camera and lens on the tripod and made several photos of this beach.

I have known the area for more than 40 years, and I have numerous childhood memories of family summer vacations. In fact, the rock that shows in the photo was used as a diving spot by kids, an activity that is not permitted by the lifeguards today. This morning, the sunlight was coming over the sand dunes on my back, and the soft light was coloring the sky in soft pink tones. I like how the sky and the sand share a common soft pink color, with the band of blue ocean water in the middle.

I opted for a long exposure to soften the mood of the image, in tune with the soft light. The waves have a misty feel to them, and the dark rock emerges from the water, almost like the back of a sea monster. More than once I had to watch out for the incoming waves, at the same ensuring that the tripod was securely placed, as the sand was quite soft.

