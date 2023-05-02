Verona, LaMoure County, North Dakota, USA

Picture Story

What a night! April 23, 2023. I have seen it predicted that the aurora may be visible in our area, and I was ready for it. I adjusted my camera settings and had a spare battery, along with my tripod, ready to go. Unfortunately, I can not see from my rural home in North Dakota to the north because of too many trees.

I loaded my gear into the vehicle and drove around the trees to where I had a full view of the sky. Faintly I could see the glow that might be the aurora, so I took a few test shots, and yes, there it was in greens and purples! It is always so amazing to look at the back of the camera and see what the camera sees that my eyes can't when shooting the aurora. Very exciting, so I continued shooting, but I was getting cold; in my hurry I had not expected to stay out very long, so I went back home to dress warmer and headed back out. And by then, it was everywhere!

I think I was hyperventilating and shooting like a crazy person. It didn't matter as it was showing in the north, east, west, and straight overhead-I didn't know which way to point my camera first! I like to have something in my shot along with the colored sky, so I decided to use the trees along the road at the edge of our yard. No getaway from the wires there, so they became part of the composition.

I have been to Alaska a number of times, Greenland, Iceland, and Norway, with hopes of some aurora images, but nothing, while I was in these places, had ever compared to what I saw, practically in my own yard, on this awesome night. They kind of died down, and I went back to the house, too wound up to sleep, and had to get the photos into the computer for a better look right away. I was very amazed and happy.

