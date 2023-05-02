Mount Scilliar, Dolomites, Italy

We were walking along an easy path of the Alpe di Siusi to reach a panoramic viewpoint from which to see the characteristic shape of Mount Scilliar, a symbol of the Trentino Alto Adige when, despite it being the beginning of June, we were enveloped in clouds and a few moments after the shot of this photograph started to snow.

The temperature dropped drastically even though we weren't at very high altitudes, so we had to take refuge in an abandoned woodshed and wait for the unseasonal snowfall to end.

The photo was taken freehand without the use of filters. The following day was sunny and rather hot, proof of the unpredictability of the climatic conditions in the Dolomites. The slight blue cast was not added, but it is the color temperature that the camera, without the filter, recorded, so I decided not to correct it because it expressed well the feeling of humidity and cold that we experienced.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now