    Einsiedl, Walchensee, Bavaria, Germany
    By Ulrike Eisenmann

    For some months, I planned to take a picture from Lake Walchensee in Bavaria, where the sky is not blue, and the weather is moody, ideally with some nice sunset colours. This day and the whole of April, we have had unusually very rainy and cold weather periods, leading to some disappointment while approaching this spot on the way up to the mountain because it was very cloudy and rainy. But then, from where the roads take you down again to the lake, I noticed some patches of blue sky, thinking I might have a chance for a rainbow, and indeed it was there, as not planned; the lake is known for its turquoise water, nicely contrasting with the fresh greens of the meadow in the background.

