Ukrainian Rolling Hills, Medvyn, Ukraine

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

At the end of February, the Russian army invaded Ukraine, and the war began. I live in the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv, and I had to leave the city from air and rocket attacks to the small village of Medvyn to my friends. I was leaving Kyiv in a big hurry, I could not take almost any things with me except a backpack with a camera and a laptop.

The small cozy country house of my friends is located on the edge of the fields, which immediately reminded me of the rolling hills of Italian Tuscany and South Moravia in the Czech Republic. These beautiful Ukrainian landscapes helped me a lot to calm my nerves and inspired me to capture these views here at dawn and at sunset.

I took this photo in the light of the first rays of the sun, illuminating the rising fog, which was already becoming like clouds on the horizon. The color of the spring fields was indescribably soft and beautiful. I have never been to these areas of Ukraine before, and I am shocked by the beauty of these places. There are endless possibilities for landscape photography, especially in spring and autumn.

Ukraine is a beautiful country and will definitely win the war with Russia.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now