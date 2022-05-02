San Antonio, Fiumicello, Udine, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

It was one of the most difficult photos to take, due to the prohibitive climatic conditions. I know the place very well, I know that in mid-June the water flow is considerable due to the melting of the snow. I had studied the parable of the sun, but I did not imagine finding such a strong wind. The water vapor of the waterfall was very intense, it bathed everything at a distance of several meters. I had very little time to be able to catch the sun in the right place. When I opened the raws on the pc I was very nervous because I did not know if I was able to take any successful photos.

