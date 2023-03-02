Varmahlid, Skagafjordur, Iceland

I was lucky to capture such huge northern lights. I had just returned from dinner and was returning to the guesthouse in Varmahlid when the lights started appearing. I grabbed my gear, hopped in the car, drove to a nearby river, and the sky exploded! It lasted about 2 hours, so I could even switch locations multiple times. Between taking pictures, there was even time to look at it and fully embrace the beauty of those northern lights!

For a week, my friend and I hoped for the aurora borealis to see and capture it, but we did not expect to see it like that! in the news, they were even visible in Berlin, which is quite a rare case. So I could even capture them with the camera right up in the sky and had the exact origin above me.

The only tricky part was to ensure the image was sharp; the rest, with an open aperture and a little tweaking in lightroom, worked like a charm.

