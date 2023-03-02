Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

While travelling across Tanzania's National Parks, I observed and captured nature's beauty and pureness, which I wanted to share with you. The vast landscape of the Serengeti National Park is an exposition of the limitless possibilities given to us by nature and an invitation for everyone who needs to take the first step to start experiencing it. Therefore, I want to enable the viewer to travel with me if you wish to go to the foreground of the frame, the green, illuminated hills, climb the peaks of the cold, blue mountains rising in the background, or maybe observe the whole landscape from afar, as you are probably doing right now.

Serengeti National Park is the cradle of human life, World Heritage Site and home to the great migration. It's a place full of life in the land and sky. However, in contrast, I wanted to capture this one-of-a-kind land's other side. I wanted to show its rawness through emptiness, keep its peacefulness just slightly disturbed by the meandering vehicle lines as a reminder of human existence. I was the person who drove that road and claimed that view, just like many others before me. Now I want to give it to you, in the hope that maybe you'll get inspired to climb or drive up your own hill or mountain.

