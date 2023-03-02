River Coupall And Buachaille Etive Mor, Scotland

I run photography workshops in Scotland, and I'd been booked to take a group to the Glencoe area west of Scotland. The weather conditions in Scotland are difficult to predict, but unusually we had clear skies for the entire day – not my ideal shooting conditions.

Our first location saw us arrive at the River Coupall, which had frozen over, creating interesting ice patterns around the rocks. The morning sun started to rise behind us and lit up the famous Buachaille Etive Mor mountain at the entrance to Glencoe. To get the picture, I was standing on the ice, hoping that the sun wasn't going to warm it up enough to melt!

