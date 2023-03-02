North Cascades National Park, Washington, USA

It was one of my worst hiking days ever. An incredibly steep ascent that took all day, mixed with pouring rain, strong winds, low temperatures, and thick fog, so I couldn't even see the view I was working towards. The fact that I had limited time in Washington State before I had to return home to the other side of the United States pushed me forward.

I made it to the top, where there was an incredible view I couldn't see. I stayed the night at the top, hoping the weather would clear by morning. When I awoke, this is the view I saw.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now