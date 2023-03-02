Mount Robson, British Columbia, Canada

I was driving back from Jasper, Alberta, and I looked in my rearview mirror and noticed that Mount Robson wasn't blanketed in clouds. So I pulled over, walked out to the highway, and snapped this photo. Fortunately for me, the road was tranquil and allowed me to take my time to compose the image. Mount Robson is the tallest peak in the Canadian Rockies at nearly 13,000 feet. The image shows many details, including a glacier near the top.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now