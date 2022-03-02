Three Valley Lake, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This unnamed little two-tree gem is located on the far-west edge of Three Valley Lake, about 15 minutes west of the ski-town of Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada. Around this time of year, the sun rises through Eagle Pass (where the Trans Canada Highway runs through) at about 8:45am, and if you catch the right day - clear and chill, but not cold enough to cough-up a weather inversion - the first rays stream down on this lonely little island like dawn breaking on Excalibur! It only lasts about three minutes before the sun crests the gap and bathes the whole western rim of the deep, cold lake in golden light, with nary a knight nor round table to be seen (except, of course, in dreams).

