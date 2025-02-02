Mykinesholmur Lighthouse, Faroe Islands

The Faeroe Islands are a small chain of islands midway between Iceland and Scotland. They have dramatic coasts rising sharply from the ocean.

This lighthouse is on a small island, separated from the main islands, and accessible only by boat. The boat ride was very rough, and many of the passengers were seasick. The belching fumes from a diesel generator at the dock made the situation worse.

The sheep outnumber the few people who live on the island, and the island is mainly used for recreational purposes. This lonely lighthouse stands as a guardian facing the North Atlantic.