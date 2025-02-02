    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Kootenai Falls, Eureka, MT, Canada
    By Greg Mueth

    Kootenai Falls is powerful. The Kootenai River flows down from Canada and presents itself near Eureka, Montana, as one of the largest falls in the US, measured by flow rate. I photographed the falls one late afternoon in July 2024.

    An 8-stop ND filter allowed me to shoot at a slow speed to accentuate the current's undulations. The softer light at that time of day also helped prevent blown-out whites in the waves. This image, I believe, "shows" the roar and rush of this incredible river.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download 2 eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®