Kootenai Falls, Eureka, MT, Canada

Kootenai Falls is powerful. The Kootenai River flows down from Canada and presents itself near Eureka, Montana, as one of the largest falls in the US, measured by flow rate. I photographed the falls one late afternoon in July 2024.

An 8-stop ND filter allowed me to shoot at a slow speed to accentuate the current's undulations. The softer light at that time of day also helped prevent blown-out whites in the waves. This image, I believe, "shows" the roar and rush of this incredible river.