Heceta Head Lighthouse, Oregon, USA

Lighthouses frequently add a point of interest to rugged coastal landscapes. The lighthouse at Heceda Head, situated on the headlands just north of Florence, exemplifies this characteristic. Because of the lighthouse and the surrounding topography, Heceda Head is one of the most iconic spots on the Oregon coast. However, obtaining a distinctive and exceptional photograph of this renowned view, featuring the headlands and the lighthouse, can prove challenging.

Being at this location while driving south on the Oregon Coast Highway was one of those times when I happened to be at the right place at the right time. It was late afternoon, and the early summer storm that had plagued my trip finally began to clear.

As sunshine returned, the storm left a layer of fog clinging to the headlands but obscuring the lighthouse. Stopping at a viewpoint (where I was fortunate to secure a parking space, given the limited availability), I set up my camera with a wide-angle lens and tripod to incorporate both the foreground and background into the image. Subsequently, I waited for the lighthouse to emerge from the fog.

Although late afternoon is generally not ideal for photographing the Oregon coast due to sun glare, in this instance, as I was facing north, the glare could be managed. Eventually, the fog lifted from around the lighthouse, allowing me to capture the desired shot.