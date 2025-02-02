Abert’s Towhee, Arizona, USA

I always try to spend time in my backyard with my camera to see what might wander along. I had been eyeing this particular branch because I knew it would make a great shot if something were to land on it. A curious Abert's Towhee finally landed on the branch after about half an hour of waiting. I was unfamiliar with this species and had to look into what it was after taking this picture.
