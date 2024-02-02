Rensselaerville, NY, USA

I had shot this waterfall many times over the years, but I was looking to capture it, especially with a sticky snowfall. This year, we had a spring snowfall that was the right consistency, and I grabbed my camera equipment and headed to the site.

As this waterfall is about 30 miles from my house, I hoped the conditions would be the same as where I live. This waterfall is in a spot called Partridge Run Wildlife Management area and doesn't have a name, but I have always considered it photo-worthy. Getting to the site, which is located in a ravine, was not too easy, considering the slopes, large boulders and slippery snow conditions.

