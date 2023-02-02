Moais, Ahu Tongariki, Easter Island, Peru

Picture Story

Easter Island (aka Rapa Nui) is a remote Pacific island. It has a strange and eerie history, and you can feel that as you venture among the various moai (statues) still there.

This image of the 15 moais that make up Ahu Tongariki was taken very early in the morning as the sun rose. Again, the best way to get around is to hire a car or motorcycle (you can't get lost), so you can make various stops along the way. There are day tours which will take you to most of the Moais but are limited in time and where they stop.

Here is a bit more information:

Moai statues are massive megaliths at Easter Island, which is what this island is famous for. The moais were built in approximately 1400 - 1650 A.D. by the natives of this island, also known as Rapa Nui.

With its fifteen mighty moai statues, Ahu Tongariki surpasses all other Easter Island ahu platforms and monuments in size. Thanks to Japanese donations, the ahu was restored in the 1990s. Its tallest moai, measuring 9 m, is the heaviest statue ever to have been successfully transported and placed on an ahu, with a weight of 86 tons, measured with the actual crane that performed the restorations.

The ancient tribe members of this area had the great practical advantage of being located close to the volcano Rano Raraku where the statues were made, with a distance of only 1 km from the quarry to the ahu.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

