Sea Ice, New Jersey, USA

While fresh water freezes at 32F, sea water is at 28.5F. The sea water becomes more denser as it gets colder even after its frozen.

When the temperature of water is below 28.5F & with wind chill if it is below 20F, then when the waves hits the rocks or reaches the shores, it gets frozen, gets much denser and “will not” go back to join the ocean. The sea water becomes thick ice.

On Sunday morning 30th Jan 2022, I visited Sea Bright Beach in NJ, when the temperature was below 20F with windchill. With over 12 inches of snow fallen on previous night, I was aware that it would be a challenge to reach there, but this was an unique opportunity too. I convinced my wife and drove over 45 miles south to the shore, with the help of few Municipal workers, I was fortunate to park my car in their complex. By the time I reached there, to my surprise there were already four photographers taking the photos of frozen sea water too.

With wind gusts, it was a challenge for me to stand steadily and felt that I take the photos handheld. So, I decided to have a fast shutter speed and minimal ND filter. To be on safe side, I let ISO-AUTO and had AutoFocus.

Luckily the sun was bright enough to support my idea of high-shutter speed and it was low-tide time. Hence, I could get the frozen sea water with out any water droplets on the top.

Though it was a bit challenging to go to the beach in winter after a snow storm and with temperatures below freezing, personally, the first-hand experience that I had is hard to explain, and of course unforgettable.

NJ shore is awesome when there are less people around, and I noticed the shore birds to be more active during the less populated periods. Hence, I prefer to go there in Dec or Jan when the weather is above 40F to get some bird photography and hoping one day I will get some funny animal gestures too

