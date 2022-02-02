Ross Peak at Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This wintery vision through the wayward clouds captures Ross Peak in it's frosty morning glory. Located about 3km west of Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada, there's a little rest stop on the Trans Canada Highway at the bottom of a steep grade. Stop there, look to the south, and you'll see this iconic peak from the Loop Brook Campground. It has a thousand moods, so no matter the time day, no matter the time of year, you'll catch a unique view in the ever-shifting weather patterns this area is known for.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now