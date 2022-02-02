Picturesque Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Due to the temperate climate we enjoy here on Salt Spring Island, winters are usually wet and the rainforest lush green. But sometimes, a surprise snowfall arrives and gifts us photographers with unique opportunities to discover how so many of the familiar places we pass almost everyday can be transformed overnight into these astonishing landscapes whose transitory nature touches us on such a deep level, compelling us to try and capture and convey the feelings that arise when we experience something that will never be exactly the same again.

This past December we were lucky enough to have a lovely, white Christmas and a few days later, my photographer brother, Michael and I decided to head out one morning to witness some of this wintry beauty that lingered so quietly.

Initially, we were going to head straight down to the south end of the island where picturesque views beneath a snow-dusted Mount Maxwell awaited us. However, just as we were about to drive through our centrally located village, we decided to stop at the head of Ganges Harbour, wondering if it had frozen over.

The once still, freezing waters of the Marina had become an incredible expanse of unusual ice formations outlined and frosted or blanketed with snow, the pools of water between them aglow now that the sun had arisen and pierced through the soft arcus clouds.

I chose this particular image, hoping to not only show viewers how extraordinarily beautiful these patterns over the water were, but also, to invite them into this dazzlingly refreshing space where it felt as if we’d been transported to a different part of the world.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now