Fence And Snow, Schomberg Village, Ontario, Canada

To find fields of untouched snow during the winter in Toronto, you need to hop in the car and drive about an hour north of the city. The rolling hills and country sideroads near the villages of Schomberg and Nobleton, Ontario present photographers with plenty of opportunities to capture the contrast between these meandering farm fences and fresh-laden snow. This particular image was taken with a Canon 90D and a 28-70mm zoom lens at F18 at 1/100 of a second.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

