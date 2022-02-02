Black Pond, Meriden/Middlefield, Connecticut, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I went out after a recent snow fall to photograph the Ridgeline along the Black Pond Wildlife area. The ridgeline is part of the popular Mattabesett Trail which stretches from Middletown to Guilford Connecticut. On this particular day I was able to capture a lone fisherman on the ice, clearing up the last of his equipment. I have never attempted ice fishing but for me the ice looked a little tenuous. I am sure old pros are able to gauge the safety better than myself. It was nice to get him in the frame for scale. The clouds were getting thicker as another storm front was moving into the area. At some point I will make it up that ridgeline to get a shot from one of the overlooks, until then it's back home for a hot cup of coffee.

