Shuswap River, North of Grindrod, British Columbia, Canada

It's difficult to stay away from the Shuswap River, especially in the Fall. When you notice the Fall leaves in the local forest, your thoughts turn to your kayak, camera, lenses,filters, and tipping (and tipping with all that gear!).. And away you go. You haven't tipped yet!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now