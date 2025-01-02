    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Okanagan Lake, Peachland, British Columbia, Canada
    By Jerre Paquette

    Driving along the high shorelines of Okanagan Lake in southern British Columbia can be frustrating. The views insist that you pull over and stop all too frequently.

    I have adjusted to this conflicting situation by always insisting I will be a passenger in the back seat, with the window lowered just enough for a camera lens to fit through. This is especially important during late-evening sunsets.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®