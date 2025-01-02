Near Banff, Along the Trans Canada Highway, Alberta, Canada

A good zoom lens is essential when strolling in the valleys of Banff's mountainous terrain. You must discipline yourself to look up, down, and around because there is so much beauty and mystery to see, capture, and share. My Nikon 18-300 zoom has proven perfect for my wanderings from Spring through Winter.

