    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Bigbury, Devon, England
    By Anna Stevenson

    I was working on a project of black and white images of Batham Beach in Devon for a book. Bantham is "next door" to Bigbury – around the bay.

    Having taken many images of Bantham Beach while wandering its dunes on several occasions, I decided I wanted some shots of it looking inward instead of outward. So, after checking the tide times – this is important because as the tide comes in, you can get cut off – I went to Bigbury.

    The shot above was taken just before we left—in fact, it was probably the last shot of the day. I hadn't gotten what I wanted for my project, but I noticed the sky was turning a subtle shade, giving the wet sand a golden gleam as the waves withdrew. The tide was just starting to swirl around the large, lonely rock, and so the scene was set.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®