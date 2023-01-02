    Search
    Winter Schoolyard, Stony Plain, Alberta, Canada
    By Larry Day

    Driving around town late at night, I turned into a school entrance that was cold, foggy and deserted. I didn’t expect much from this location as the bright sodium orange lights lent nothing to the scene.

    As I was driving away, I noticed an opening in the trees — light, shadows and perhaps a story. Setting up my tripod to peek between the large spruce and mountain ash tree, I envisioned that shooting black and white might give me a shot.

    As I set up, I noticed the metal bench and imagined the scene during school hours with people on the benches, bright daytime light, and school buses, a totally different experience than I was viewing. I was pleased with the results, as I remembered that you have to look and “see” shots and put the effort in.

