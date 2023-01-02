Winter Schoolyard, Stony Plain, Alberta, Canada

Driving around town late at night, I turned into a school entrance that was cold, foggy and deserted. I didn’t expect much from this location as the bright sodium orange lights lent nothing to the scene.

As I was driving away, I noticed an opening in the trees — light, shadows and perhaps a story. Setting up my tripod to peek between the large spruce and mountain ash tree, I envisioned that shooting black and white might give me a shot.

As I set up, I noticed the metal bench and imagined the scene during school hours with people on the benches, bright daytime light, and school buses, a totally different experience than I was viewing. I was pleased with the results, as I remembered that you have to look and “see” shots and put the effort in.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now