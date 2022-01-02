Hirekolale Lake, Chikmagalur, Karnataka, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

It was second day of our trip in Chikmagalur; a Western Ghats region in south India. We have reached near the Hirekolale Lake in the early morning before sun rise. Entire lake was blanketed with mist. A misty day is a well-earned chance to rest the eyes and the soul. The neutral colors of the sky bring out the beauty of everything below them. The misty morning had the slanting sun rays in them that shine through to make the water glisten.

We were between the majestic mountains, kindling enthusiasm and the mist arising from the lake made every nerve quiver. Amid the wintry wind and the brilliant rays of sunlight enhanced the view and we were enjoying life in the mist lane.

A beautiful lake with its glassy, still surface and spectrum of colors, can showcase some of water’s most mesmerizing quality. The mighty mountains and the crystalline wildly colored water are equally stunning and worthy of a visit.

Hirekolale Lake offers the most mesmerizing views of the landscape at the time of dawn when the greatest number of travelers flock here. It is a delight for photography enthusiasts who are looking to add an idyllic sunrise shot to their collection. One can also appreciate the exceptional views of Mullayanagiri Hills from Hirekolale Lake. It was difficult for us to bid farewell to the insane beauty of nature and to adorable creation of almighty.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now