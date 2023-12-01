Fall At Zion National Park, Utah, USA

Zion National Park in the fall can be magical. The red walls of the canyons create a lightbox effect in the washes, showing off the colors of the cottonwood trees as they turn.

This image was made along the Virgin River. The soft underbrush against the structure of the trees and the hardscape of the walls made for an interesting scene.

Here, you see two smaller cottonwoods holding up the larger one, showing off its structure and age. A polarizer was used to minimize the reflections of the blue sky in the foliage.

