Union Territory of Ladakh, India

Ladakh UT region in India is a land of wonder. August to October is the autumn or fall season in Ladakh UT. This is when one can see trees full of dramatic orange and yellow leaves as they prepare to make way for an upcoming harsh winter. One can expect sunny days and lightly cold evenings in Ladakh UT when visiting during autumn or fall.

I love the splendour of the sunset skies and the gorgeous hues that tinge each falling leaf. This photograph is one of my favourites from the autumn collection I shot last year in Ladakh, India. The light falling on the Poplar tree's tip makes this an interesting frame for me.

