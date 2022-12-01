Torre Sant Andrea Melendugno, Puglia, Italy

After following the weather evolution, I usually use 2/3 of the applications on my smartphone, I decided to get in the car, faced a hundred km to reach this destination coveted by many landscape photographers, and arrived as always an hour before dawn, I enjoyed the absolute silence interrupted by the waves breaking on the cliff.

As soon as dawn broke, I immediately understood that it was the ideal day to enjoy a show that happens a few times a year and above all my efforts had paid off. My photos are made with the long exposure technique supported by plate and polarizer filters. Torre Sant'Andrea is located near Melendugno, Torre dell'Orso locality a few kilometres from Otranto in the province of Lecce (Puglia).

I waited patiently for the right light and after taking a few test shots I set the right settings on my remote control and reflex to make this shot. the Sant'andrea locality, once you arrive in Torre dell'orso, is easy to reach, it is adjacent to a parking lot and therefore accessible by anyone. it is 20 minutes from Otranto (Lecce).

