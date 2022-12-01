Tiske Steny, Tisa, Czech Republic

The “Tisa Walls” or “ Tiské Stény” in Czech, is a natural landmark and tourist attraction in the western region of Bohemian Switzerland.

Narrow walkways lead to steep staircases which take you to a system of vertical crevices and a dense network of rocks. These sandstone pillars are as tall as 30 metres high and stand out from the dense forest surrounding them.

Made up of a labyrinth of ravines and tall rock towers, this nature reserve is a popular tourist attraction and is just over a 1-hour drive from the capital city of Prague.

It is possible to visit this place throughout the year, although the trees and the little woods that grow between the rocks are dyed yellow and red in autumn. With many photo opportunities and beautiful views, diffused light on a cloudy day represents the ideal conditions for taking photos in this location. Each rock formation has an interesting name to stimulate your imagination.

These named rocks include the “dancing bear”, the “chicken’s feet” and the “Toadstool & Turtle” that is the one visible in the picture.

