Snowdonia Colourful Sunrise, Wales

After a hard walk on Mount Snowdon, the highest in Wales, the sacrifice was repaid by a very colourful sunrise covered by haze with stretches of fog.

We tried again a few days later to climb to the top but the snow that suddenly arrived even though it was November, didn't allow us to climb and enjoy a unique show. The hope is to go back one day.

The park is governed by the Snowdonia National Park Authority, which is made up of local government members and Welsh representatives, based in Penrhyndeudraeth. Unlike other national parks in other countries, Snowdonia (and other parks in Great Britain) are made up of public and private holdings which are subject to a single central authority.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now