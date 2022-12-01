    Search
    Autumn in the Amstelpark, Amsterdam, Netherlands
    By Theo Kamphuis

    The Amstelpark was developed and landscaped for the largest international horticultural exhibition ever held in the world: Floriade Amsterdam 1972. I live in the area and enjoy walking to and through the park. On 18 October 2022, I visited the park for a series of autumn shots with my analogue Pentax 67ii camera.

    I used a favourite Kodak Ektachrome E100 slide film from my cold storage, it seemed perfect for the autumn colours I had spotted on an earlier exploration of the park. My wonderful photo lab 'Fotolab Amsterdam' developed the film perfectly and the result did not disappoint me. I was left with what I think were two beautiful autumnal series from my visit to Amstelpark.

