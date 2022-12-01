Autumn in the Amstelpark, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Amstelpark was developed and landscaped for the largest international horticultural exhibition ever held in the world: Floriade Amsterdam 1972. I live in the area and enjoy walking to and through the park. On 18 October 2022, I visited the park for a series of autumn shots with my analogue Pentax 67ii camera.

I used a favourite Kodak Ektachrome E100 slide film from my cold storage, it seemed perfect for the autumn colours I had spotted on an earlier exploration of the park. My wonderful photo lab 'Fotolab Amsterdam' developed the film perfectly and the result did not disappoint me. I was left with what I think were two beautiful autumnal series from my visit to Amstelpark.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now